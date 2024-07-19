CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission Extend Public Comment Period on Serial Acquisitions, Roll-Up Strategies Across U.S. Economy

Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission Extend Public Comment Period on Serial Acquisitions, Roll-Up Strategies Across U.S. Economy

By Leave a Comment

The Justice Department’s Antitrust Division and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced they are extending the deadline for the public to comment on serial acquisitions and roll-up strategies that harm competition by 60 days.

As CollisionWeek reported in May, the joint request for information (RFI) seeks to learn more about how corporate actors, including private equity owned businesses, become larger — and potentially dominant — through acquisitions of several smaller firms in the same or related business sectors or industries. The new deadline to submit comments is Sept. 20.

The consolidation of collision repair facility ownership in the U.S.

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey