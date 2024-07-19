Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission Extend Public Comment Period on Serial Acquisitions, Roll-Up Strategies Across U.S. Economy

The Justice Department’s Antitrust Division and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced they are extending the deadline for the public to comment on serial acquisitions and roll-up strategies that harm competition by 60 days.

As CollisionWeek reported in May, the joint request for information (RFI) seeks to learn more about how corporate actors, including private equity owned businesses, become larger — and potentially dominant — through acquisitions of several smaller firms in the same or related business sectors or industries. The new deadline to submit comments is Sept. 20.

The consolidation of collision repair facility ownership in the U.S.