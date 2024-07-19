CollisionWeek

BBB Industries to Acquire All Star Auto Parts

BBB Industries, LLC, a manufacturer serving the automotive, industrial, energy storage, and solar markets, backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P., announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire All Star Auto Parts. Terms of the transaction, which is expected to close in the third quarter, were not disclosed.

Clearlake Capital is not a newcomer to the collision repair industry. In 2022, Clearlake invested in Crash Champions as part of its merger with Service King.

Headquartered in Orlando, Fla., All Star is a provider of alternative automotive replacement parts including both remanufactured OEM and aftermarket lights and wheels. All Star

