Women in Auto Care Achieves Record-Breaking Scholarship Distribution

Women in Auto Care, a community of the Auto Care Association, has distributed a total of 81 awards, combining cash scholarships and toolkits, with an unprecedented value of $425,000. These awards serve as a powerful investment in the aspirations of female students across the United States, nurturing their interest in pursuing careers within the automotive aftermarket.

In addition to financial support, Women in Auto Care will provide scholarship winners with an Industry Swag Box—a curated collection of items introducing them to the organization and showcasing key companies in the automotive aftermarket. This aims to familiarize recipients with the industry and