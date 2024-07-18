Progressive Reports Personal Auto Policies in Force Up Nearly 10% in June

Premiums written up 22% in the second quarter year-over-year.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) reported its total personal auto insurance policies in force were 21,541,600 in June, an increase of over 1.8 million or 9.6% from 19,658,300 in June 2023. June’s policies in force represent an increase of 290,000 or 1.4% from 21,252,100 in May.

The June total personal auto policies in force are a new record high for the company. While up on an annual basis, the growth in Progressive’s policies in force has slowed on a percentage basis from the highs in mid-2023.

Progressive auto insurance policies in