CSN Collision Adds Repair Facility to Network in Maryland

CSN Collision announced that Purnell Body Shop, located in Elkton, Md., has joined its network. Established in 1954 by George Purnell, the shop was originally a three-man operation that has since expanded. The current owner, David Coleman, joined Purnell Body Shop in 1984, purchasing it in 1994, and has led it to its present success.

Coleman said, “We are guided by a commitment to do what is right. We value honesty and fairness in our interactions with our customers and insurance partners. We take great pride in offering high-quality and safe collision repair services for every vehicle. We appreciate all