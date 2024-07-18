Car ADAS Solutions Announces First Licensee in Las Vegas

Car ADAS Solutions announced the grand opening of Master ADAS, its first ADAS calibration center in Las Vegas, Nev. Owners Tanner Scott, Cam Scott, and Aja Domingo are proud to unveil their first calibration center.

The decision to set up a location in Las Vegas was driven by market research and a clear vision of the potential to fill a gap in the automotive service industry.

“We saw a tremendous opportunity in Las Vegas,” said Domingo. “The market here is relatively untapped, and we believe we can make a significant impact with our services.”

“Tanner and the Master ADAS team