Car ADAS Solutions Announces First Licensee in Las Vegas

Car ADAS Solutions announced the grand opening of Master ADAS, its first ADAS calibration center in Las Vegas, Nev. Owners Tanner Scott, Cam Scott, and Aja Domingo are proud to unveil their first calibration center.
The decision to set up a location in Las Vegas was driven by market research and a clear vision of the potential to fill a gap in the automotive service industry.
“We saw a tremendous opportunity in Las Vegas,” said Domingo. “The market here is relatively untapped, and we believe we can make a significant impact with our services.”
“Tanner and the Master ADAS team
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.