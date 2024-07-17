Repairify Announces Partnership with NAPA to Launch asTech Mechanical

Repairify and NAPA have entered a preferred partnership to release asTech Mechanical, a single device capable of accessing the majority of original equipment (OE) tools for repair facility owners.

asTech Mechanical enables shops to remotely connect to an OE tool, operated by a certified technician, to perform programming, calibrations, and vehicle health checks on a pay per use basis. This allows owners to keep more repairs in-house while creating a seamless experience for their customers.

“As a leader in the aftermarket repair industry, we’re dedicated to improving technician and shop efficiency,” said John Molidor, Product Category Director – Tools