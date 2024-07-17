PPG Recognized as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion

PPG (NYSE: PPG) announced that it has been recognized as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” by the DISABILITY EQUALITY INDEX® for the third consecutive year.

The Disability Equality Index was launched in 2015 as a joint initiative of Disability:IN and The American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and is acknowledged as the most robust disability inclusion assessment tool in business. In its 10th year, the index was utilized by 542 corporations, including 220 Fortune 500 companies to benchmark their disability inclusion efforts. Top-scoring businesses – scoring 80 or higher – are recognized as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” for the benchmark year. PPG earned the top score possible; 100.

“One of our greatest strengths is the diversity of our people, and we are consistently seeking out new ways to make PPG an inclusive workplace for all,” said Robert Massy, PPG senior vice president and chief human resources officer. “Globally, there are 1.3 billion people with disabilities. Providing equitable experiences for all our employees results in better engagement, increased business performance and more opportunities for all.”

“On the 10th anniversary of the Disability Equality Index, we’re extremely proud of the 542 national and international companies that are taking a proactive role in leading progress towards disability inclusion, setting a benchmark for others to follow,” said Jill Houghton, president and CEO of Disability:IN. “Their dedication to fostering inclusive workplaces not only attracts top talent but also drives innovation and creates sustainable performance in today’s global market. Together, we are creating a future where everyone can contribute and thrive.”

PPG’s Abilities First Network (AFN) was founded in 2020 as one of eight global employee resource networks (ERNs). The AFN works to provide support for people with disabilities, to open up opportunities for PPG employees with disabilities and to educate local communities on how to best empower people to meet their full potential. The network had nearly 1,200 employee members across 43 countries as of June 2024.