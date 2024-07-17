Collision Repair Industry Production Sets New Record in May

Production in May was up year-over-year and month-over-month.

An analysis of the latest data released from the U.S. Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) covering the preliminary May collision repair employment, hours worked and wages indicated production was up compared to May 2023 and from April. Production levels in May set a new record. The previous record level had been reported in March.

Overall, total collision repair industry employment in May was up 5.2% and production employment was up 7.0% compared to May 2023.

The industry’s total production, which we define as the total average weekly hours per