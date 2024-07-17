CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / Research / Collision Repair Industry Production Sets New Record in May

Collision Repair Industry Production Sets New Record in May

By Leave a Comment

Production in May was up year-over-year and month-over-month.

An analysis of the latest data released from the U.S. Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) covering the preliminary May collision repair employment, hours worked and wages indicated production was up compared to May 2023 and from April. Production levels in May set a new record. The previous record level had been reported in March.

Overall, total collision repair industry employment in May was up 5.2% and production employment was up 7.0% compared to May 2023.

The industry’s total production, which we define as the total average weekly hours per

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey