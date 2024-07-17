I-CAR Announces the Results of the Board of Directors Election

The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) announced the results of its 2024 Board of Directors’ election, which concluded on June 17. The resulted in the approval of four leaders to fill open board seats.

Two current Board members have been re-elected for a second term, underscoring their ongoing commitment to advancing I-CAR’s mission. Joining them are two new members who bring fresh perspectives and expertise to the Board. The new terms for these elected members will commence immediately following the July 17 Board of Directors meeting.

“We are thrilled to welcome our newly elected Board members, including those