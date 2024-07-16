CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Thomas Andrade Nominated to Join Automotive Recyclers Association Executive Committee

Thomas Andrade Nominated to Join Automotive Recyclers Association Executive Committee

By Leave a Comment

The Automotive Recyclers Association (ARA) announced that Tom Andrade of Everett’s Auto Parts. in Brockton, Massachusetts has been nominated to join the Association Executive Committee as Secretary for 2024-2025.  Andrade is currently Controller and General Manager for Everett’s, a family-owned business founded in 1951 by Everett Andrade and operated by Roy & Mark Andrade after Everett’s passing.  Tom is a third-general automotive recycler and will be formally confirmed by the ARA Board of Directors and Membership during ARA’s 81st Annual Convention and Exposition taking place October 23-26th in Reno, Nevada.

ARA logo“Tom’s dedication to our industry is unparalleled,” said Shan Lathem,

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey