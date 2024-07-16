Thomas Andrade Nominated to Join Automotive Recyclers Association Executive Committee

The Automotive Recyclers Association (ARA) announced that Tom Andrade of Everett’s Auto Parts. in Brockton, Massachusetts has been nominated to join the Association Executive Committee as Secretary for 2024-2025. Andrade is currently Controller and General Manager for Everett’s, a family-owned business founded in 1951 by Everett Andrade and operated by Roy & Mark Andrade after Everett’s passing. Tom is a third-general automotive recycler and will be formally confirmed by the ARA Board of Directors and Membership during ARA’s 81st Annual Convention and Exposition taking place October 23-26th in Reno, Nevada.

“Tom’s dedication to our industry is unparalleled,” said Shan Lathem,