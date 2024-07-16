Sixteenth Maaco Location Opens in Illinois

Maaco announced that Bobby Kehagias has opened Maaco’s newest retail center located at 3232 W. Grandville in Waukegan, Ill.

Kehagias has a longtime passion for the automotive industry and has loved being around cars since he was a child. After a 25-year corporate career for a retail company, Kehagias wanted to pivot to a new path that that revolves around one of his passions – cars.

Kehagias’ Maaco center is the sixteenth Maaco in the state of Illinois and the twelfth solely dedicated to providing paint and body services to retail customers. The other four locations in the state primarily