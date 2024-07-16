Penske Automotive Group Acquires Bill Brown Ford

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG) has acquired Bill Brown Ford of Livonia, Mich. The Presidio Group LLC, an independent merchant banking firm focused on mergers and acquisitions, capital raising and investments in the automotive retail and consumer mobility sectors, announced it advised the Brown family on the sale.

The transaction included the Bill Brown Collision Center.

“After nearly a century in the greater Detroit community, it was essential to find a buyer who values the culture we’ve created at Bill Brown Ford and would carry on our family’s legacy as a top-notch employer and a trusted provider of vehicle