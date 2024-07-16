CCC Adds Vehicle Build Sheet Data to Streamline Collision Repair Process

New offering integrates detailed vehicle information into CCC ONE.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) announced the launch of CCC Build Sheets, a new solution designed to streamline the repair process. Integrated directly into CCC ONE, CCC Build Sheets provides collision repairers with detailed vehicle specifications based on the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN), helping them write more complete estimates the first time and better understand the parts needed for the repair.

CCC Build Sheets delivers detailed vehicle information from leading Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and third-party providers with information about the vehicle as it was manufactured, including vehicle packages, paint codes and specific parts options on the vehicle being repaired. When a VIN is decoded in CCC ONE, vehicle options and estimate prompts are automatically provided, reducing the need for manual research, removing the need to evaluate choices that do not apply to the VIN, and minimizing errors in parts ordering.

According to the company, the key benefits of the new solution include:

Faster Estimates: Reduces time spent researching trim packages and vehicle options, allowing for quicker estimate creation.

Better Parts Orders: Displays fewer incorrect parts options for the vehicle being repaired, enabling repairers to select the correct parts the first time.

Less Manual Work: Provides access to VIN-specific information throughout the estimating, parts ordering, and repair process, so less time is spent researching and calling suppliers for parts details and paint code information.

“In an industry where labor shortages are a growing concern and every minute counts, our goal with CCC Build Sheets is to empower repair shops to have the most complete information at their fingertips,” said Mark Fincher, vice president, product management, automotive services at CCC. “By integrating comprehensive vehicle information directly into CCC ONE, we’re helping repairers access information faster, improve efficiency, and enhance overall shop productivity.”