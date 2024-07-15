CollisionWeek

J.D. Power Reports that EV Demand Stalls Even Though Availability and Affordability Improve

J.D. Power’s June E-Vision Intelligence Report found that while the number of electric vehicle models available and total cost of ownership have improved, EV adoption rates have been flat.

Among the key findings of the report:

  • EVs More Widely Available and Affordable Than Ever: The majority of premium (70.1%) and mainstream (55.7%) vehicle buyers now have a suitable electric vehicle (EV) option available in the marketplace and the prices for these vehicles has never been lower. The average total cost of ownership (TCO) for a premium EV fell to $62,600 in May and the average TCO for a mainstream EV
