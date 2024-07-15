Crash Champions Acquires Collision Repair Center in New Hampshire

Crash Champions announced the company is expanding its New Hampshire footprint with the acquisition of Auto City Collision Center, located at 90 South Commercial Street in Manchester.

The acquisition was finalized on Friday, July 12 with operations transitioning to Crash Champions effective immediately.

“This is another exciting step forward as we continue to expand the Crash Champions brand across the state,” said Crash Champions Founder and CEO Matt Ebert. “We look forward to serving the Manchester community with friendly certified collision repair service that New Hampshire residents have come to expect from Crash Champions.”

The acquisition builds upon Crash Champions’