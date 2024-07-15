California Governor Increases Police Deployment in Oakland Following Recovery of More than 1,100 Stolen Cars

Ramping up efforts to crack down on crime in California’s East Bay, Governor Gavin Newsom announced he will increase the deployment of California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers in Oakland and announced the recovery of 1,142 stolen cars, the seizure of 55 guns linked to crimes, and the arrests of 562 suspects since February.

As part of this CHP’s expanded operation, the Governor will quadruple the number of shifts officers conduct in Oakland and increase surge operations over the next four months in the