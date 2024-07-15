California BAR Workshop on Proposed Storage and Towing Fees Regulation July 18

The Bureau of Automotive Repair will hold its second workshop on the proposed regulations.

The California Bureau of Automotive Repair (BAR) announced it will host a second public workshop to discuss proposed regulations on storage and towing fees on July 18. The workshop will be held after the conclusion of the July BAR Advisory Group meeting being held earlier in the day.

The proposed regulations would bring together and clarify existing statutes governing storage and towing fees as authorized by AB 1263 (Berman, Chapter 681, Statutes of 2023). The workshop will be held both in-person and via teleconference and will