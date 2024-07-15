AutoNation Reports CDK Cyberattack Will Negatively Impact Earnings by $1.50 per Share

In an SEC filing today, AutoNation (NYSE: AN) announced that it estimated its earnings per share to be reduced by approximately $1.50 per share due to the result of the CDK Global cyberattack affecting dealer management systems.

“As a result of the incident’s impacts, we currently estimate earnings per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, will be negatively impacted by approximately $1.50 per share, without taking into account any potential recoveries related to the incident,” the filing stated. “The estimated impact of the incident is split approximately evenly between internal estimates for lost income during the period beginning