Meyer Distributing Adds Location in Louisiana

Meyer Distributing, Inc. announced the addition of its Covington, La. crossdock. The crossdock will have a direct feed from Meyer’s Arlington, Texas distribution hub, which houses one of the largest inventories of automotive accessories, crash and collision, 4×4/Off-Road, and RV parts in the region.

“Meyer has expanded inventories significantly in crash and collision parts in the last year,” states Rick Stenftenagel, Meyer’s Crash and Collision Category Sales Manager. “We are adding customers throughout this region at a fast clip as they look for alternate sources for hard-to-find products and volume movers alike.”

“The Covington, Louisiana dock will significantly improve deliveries