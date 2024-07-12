CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Auto Care Association Opens 2024 Fall Leadership Days Registration

Auto Care Association Opens 2024 Fall Leadership Days Registration

By Leave a Comment

The Auto Care Association’s Fall Leadership Days registration is open for association members and its committee and community volunteers to attend in person. The event takes place Sept. 4-6 at the Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor, in Baltimore, Md. Fall Leadership Days is a three-day event for the association’s top volunteers and engaged members to discuss industry issues and drive key initiatives.

With more than 20 meetings planned among communities, standing committees, the board of directors, and others, hundreds of auto care industry leaders attend from all segments of the supply chain. As the industry and association continue to expand

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey