Allstate Reports Hawaii, Minnesota and Washington State Home to America’s Safest Drivers

Drivers are easier on the brakes in the Midwest, move at safer speeds in the Northeast and the Pacific Northwest, and keep their eyes on the road more on the West Coast.

Honolulu has the safest drivers in America, according to the 16th Allstate America’s Best Drivers Report . Minneapolis, Seattle, Portland, Oregon, and Virginia Beach round out the Top 5.

For the first time, the report uses anonymized connected driving data from Allstate’s mobility data and analytics partner Arity to rank the 100 most populous U.S. urban areas by driving behavior, like phone handling, high-speed driving and hard braking.1,2