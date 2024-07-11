CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / NHTSA Issues Alert on Imported Aftermarket Air Bag Inflators

NHTSA Issues Alert on Imported Aftermarket Air Bag Inflators

By Leave a Comment

Three killed, two injured by faulty imported inflators used to repair previous accident damage.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration urges used car buyers and owners to be aware of cheap, substandard replacement air bag inflators that can cause death or serious injury in a crash. In the last year, three people have been killed and two people have suffered life-altering, disfiguring injuries due to these faulty aftermarket replacement air bag inflators.

In all five cases, the vehicles had previously been involved in a crash, and their original equipment air bags were replaced with defective, substandard inflators, in most cases

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey