NHTSA Issues Alert on Imported Aftermarket Air Bag Inflators

Three killed, two injured by faulty imported inflators used to repair previous accident damage.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration urges used car buyers and owners to be aware of cheap, substandard replacement air bag inflators that can cause death or serious injury in a crash. In the last year, three people have been killed and two people have suffered life-altering, disfiguring injuries due to these faulty aftermarket replacement air bag inflators.

In all five cases, the vehicles had previously been involved in a crash, and their original equipment air bags were replaced with defective, substandard inflators, in most cases