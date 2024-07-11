IIHS-HLDI Research Sees Little Benefit from Partial Automation in Preventing Crashes Beyond Crash Avoidance Systems Like AEB

Compares partial automation features like lane keeping assist to convenience features like power windows and heated seats.

Crash records and insurance data offer little evidence that partial automation systems are preventing collisions, research from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and the Highway Loss Data Institute shows.

“Everything we’re seeing tells us that partial automation is a convenience feature like power windows or heated seats rather than a safety technology,” IIHS President David Harkey said.

According to the report, Convenience or safety system? Crash rates of vehicles equipped with partial driving automation, the clearest evidence so far comes from