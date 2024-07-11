GEICO Partners with AsTech to Use Rules Engine on Pre/Post Diagnostic Scan Reimbursement for ARX Shops

In an email to GEICO Auto Repair Xpress (ARX) direct repair facilities, the third-largest private passenger auto insurance company in the U.S. announced a new partnership with asTech that the insurer will use to standardize pricing and speed approvals for diagnostic, programming, and calibration operations.

Under the new initiative GEICO ARX facilities can speed reimbursement for OEM and “OEM-compatible” scans based upon the use of the asTech Rules Engine to identify the appropriate scan for the vehicle.

“Over the past several years, and with the advent of new technologies in vehicles the frequency of the need to diagnose, program and calibrate vehicles has increased to ensure all advanced systems are functioning correctly after repairs,” GEICO said in the shop communication. “As dealers, sublet vendors and in-house calibration and scanning systems have worked hard to ensure these needs are met, a variety of price points have emerged and the complexity of tracking price points depending on vendor and calibration type has created some challenges in estimating.”

“To address these challenges, GEICO is happy to announce that we have reached an agreement with asTech to standardize pricing and reduce friction for diagnostic, programming, and calibration operations,” GEICO continued.

Launched in 2023, the asTech Rules Engine is designed to give its customers access an accurate way to identify the diagnostic and calibration scan tools that read all of a car’s OEM modules correctly – versus those that don’t – down to the year, make, model, and trim.

GEICO continued, “While our position on the necessity of scanning a vehicle remains unchanged and that all claims will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, we will base consideration for pre-/post­ scans on the recommendations from the patented and proprietary asTech Rules Engine.

According to GEICO, repair facilities that use asTech All-In-One will have access to special pricing for the device and other asTech services.

GEICO said that they understood that the new program may not address every scan or calibration operation stating, “Understanding there remains some complexity in the performance of these operations, we acknowledge that this pricing structure will not address every scanning and calibration operation and some negotiations may still need to be supported by good documentation.”

GEICO is not requiring ARX repair facilities to use the asTech All-In-One device but those that do not, “…may need to supply additional documentation to justify procedures or pricing that deviates from those provided.”

Pricing changes sent to ARX repair facilities will go into effect on August 5.