Distribution Solutions Group to Acquire Source Atlantic

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSGR) announced that its operating company, Lawson Products, under its affiliate Lawson Products Canada, Inc. signed an agreement to acquire Source Atlantic Limited. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024, subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.

Source Atlantic, headquartered in Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada, is an industry-leading wholesale distributor of industrial MRO supplies, safety products, fasteners, and related value-add services for the Canadian MRO market. For the most recent fiscal year, Source Atlantic generated sales of approximately CA$250 million ($183.5 million).

Bryan King, Chairman and CEO of