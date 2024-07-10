CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Stellantis Opens Mopar Parts Distribution Centre in Brampton, Ontario, Canada

Stellantis Opens Mopar Parts Distribution Centre in Brampton, Ontario, Canada

By Leave a Comment

Stellantis North America officially commemorated the opening of a new, state-of-the-art Mopar Parts Distribution Centre (PDC) with a ribbon cutting ceremony yesterday, in Brampton, Ontario, Canada. The PDC represents an investment of CA$25.1 million ($18.2 million) and will employ more than 170 workers.

Shown on stage during the ribbon cutting (L-R) are: Anthony Fioritto II, Stellantis director of supply chain engineering; Troy Nibbe, Stellantis regional PDC operations director; Melody Pedersen, Unifor Local 1285 shop chair; Mike Koval Jr., Stellantis senior vice president and head of Mopar North America; Partick Brown, Mayor of Brampton and Eduardo Escobedo, Brampton PDC Plant Manager.

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey