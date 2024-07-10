Quality Collision Group Acquires Repair Facility in Washington State

Quality Collision Group (QCG) announced the acquisition of Paramount Centre of Fife, Wash. Paramount Centre’s 50,000 square-foot space is dedicated to collision repair and auto restoration and is located at 6005 12th St E in Fife, approximately 30 miles south of Seattle.

The new facility is QCG’s first location in Washington State.

Mike Huber and Russ Wyman, founders of Paramount Centre, expressed their enthusiasm for joining QCG, jointly stating, “Our mission has always been to deliver unparalleled service and quality to our customers. Partnering with Quality Collision Group allows us to elevate our standards even further, leveraging QCG’s proficiency in