PPG Announces U.S. Tour for MoonWalk Automated Paint Mixing System

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced a U.S. tour of its PPG MoonWalk automated paint mixing system in two colorful trucks outfitted with the company’s suite of digital technologies for the refinish industry. The tour will make stops from coast to coast and will showcase the system’s significant benefits for body shops, including improved quality and efficiency, time and labor cost savings and reduced material waste.

“The PPG MoonWalk automated system ensures exceptional accuracy in every mix, so painters can spend more time painting and body shop owners can tackle labor challenges,” said Tom Maziarz, PPG vice president, Americas, Automotive Refinish. “We’re excited to showcase this technology across the U.S., demonstrating how it can enhance the operational efficiency of body shops.”

More than 2,000 body shops worldwide have installed PPG MoonWalk systems. The compact system’s precision paint mixing delivers high-quality, consistent paint mixes, reduces waste, enhances technician experience and keeps paint rooms clean and splash-free.

The tour will bring PPG’s industry-first automated mixing system directly to the doorsteps of body shops. Each stop will feature live demonstrations, hands-on experience and Q&A sessions with PPG experts.

The vans include a full PPG MoonWalk system as well as several other tools from the PPG LINQ digital ecosystem: PPG VISUALIZID color visualization software; the PPG DIGIMATCH spectrophotometer; PPG LINQ COLOR software and the PPG MAGICBOX digital shop assistant.

The vans are painted with the latest PPG Advanced Surface Technologies film products. PPG Advanced Surface Technologies provides clear and paint film products, which are durable multilayer applications in vibrant solid, metallic and pearlescent colors, permanently protecting vehicles with a sustainable, heat-free installation process.

Since its launch in June 2019, the PPG MoonWalk system has innovated paint mixing processes around the globe and earned industry awards for its innovation and contribution to sustainability.

More information on the PPG MoonWalk system is available online.