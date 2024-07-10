25 Groups Write Letter Supporting Passage of Federal REPAIR Act

Groups including Auto Care Association, SEMA, CAR Coalition, MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers and others call for passage during next U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee markup session.

In a letter July 8 to members of the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee, 25 groups called on the committee to pass H.R. 906, The Right to Equitable and Professional Auto Industry Repair Act (REPAIR Act), at its next committee markup session.

According to the letter, the legislation, “…would preserve consumer access to high quality and affordable vehicle repair by ensuring that vehicle owners and their repairer of choice have equal access to repair and maintenance tools, components, and data.”

Last November, the House Subcommittee on Innovation, Data, and Commerce approved the legislation by a voice vote during a subcommittee markup session. The passage at the subcommittee level put the legislation before the full House Energy and Commerce Committee.

The letter continues, “The independent aftermarket is a critical economic engine in every congressional district and state across the nation, with more than 4,500,000 employees and a fiscal impact of more than $600 billion annually. The REPAIR Act eliminates an existential threat to these jobs and the economy, while ensuring a robust ecosystem of repair options. Consumers will be able to select their repair facility of choice and have access to a variety of aftermarket parts. Independent repair shops will continue to be able to provide timely and quality repair and maintenance choices to their customers.”

“We urge you to support this legislation and move it through the committee as soon as possible,” the letter concluded.

Groups signing the letter included: