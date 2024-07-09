UAW Members Ratify Contract at BMW Parts Distribution Center in Pennsylvania

BMW workers at the distribution center in Palmer Township, Pennsylvania, have voted more than 2-to-1 to ratify a new contract securing raises of up to 33% and ending the two-tier wage system over the life of the agreement.

According to the union, the agreement also introduces major improvements to policies on time off, uniforms, overtime exemptions, and attendance. As CollisionWeek reported last month, workers at the BMW facility, who package and ship parts, as well as all BMW motorcycles to BMW’s dealer network, authorized a strike if negotiations failed.

Many workers will receive an 11% raise immediately.