U.S. Traffic Volume Up in May Compared to 2023

Traffic up compared to last year both for the month and year-to-date.

Traffic volume in May increased compared to the previous year for the fourth month in a row after declining in January. Traffic volume was above last year, and it was also above May 2019 prior to the impact of the pandemic.

Monthly traffic on a year-on-year (YoY) basis had grown for 12 straight months from January 2023 until the decline in January this year. Traffic on a YoY basis had also increased in 15 straight months starting in March 2021 that benefited from the comparison to the first