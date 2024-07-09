Lift Auto Group Acquires First Yukon Location

CSN Collision announced that Lift Auto Group acquired its first Yukon location, CSN Whitehorse, that previously operated as CARSTAR Whitehorse.

When Jim Muir, the former owner, and his wife Alison decided it was time to sell, they chose Lift Auto Group for its proven track record.

“Lift was the right fit for us. We’ve worked with them before and knew they’d take good care of the shop,” says 67-year-old Muir, who felt like the time was right to scale back on work.

“We really feel good about Lift taking over,” Muir says. “They’re going to make it and they have