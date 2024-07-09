July 25 CIECA Webinar Details Importance of Vehicle-to-Everything Communication for Collision Repair Industry

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced the next CIECA Webinar will be held on Thursday, July 25 at 2 p.m. (EDT). The webinar, Why the Collision Industry Should Be Interested in V2X, one-hour live broadcast will feature Arif K. Rafiq, Transportation Industry Manager for Esri Canada detailing vehicle-to-everything (V2X connected vehicle technologies.

All collision industry stakeholders, including CIECA members and non-members, are invited to attend. Registration for the webinar is available online.

“Connected vehicle technology means more than driver convenience and better traffic flow; it saves lives,” said Rafiq. “You may have heard of the magic that makes