CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / July 25 CIECA Webinar Details Importance of Vehicle-to-Everything Communication for Collision Repair Industry

July 25 CIECA Webinar Details Importance of Vehicle-to-Everything Communication for Collision Repair Industry

By Leave a Comment

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced the next CIECA Webinar will be held on Thursday, July 25 at 2 p.m. (EDT). The webinar, Why the Collision Industry Should Be Interested in V2X, one-hour live broadcast will feature Arif K. Rafiq, Transportation Industry Manager for Esri Canada detailing vehicle-to-everything (V2X connected vehicle technologies.

CIECA 2019 logoAll collision industry stakeholders, including CIECA members and non-members, are invited to attend. Registration for the webinar is available online.

“Connected vehicle technology means more than driver convenience and better traffic flow; it saves lives,” said Rafiq. “You may have heard of the magic that makes

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey