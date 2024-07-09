Chris Evans Named VP Global Strategy at Axalta, Colleen Lubic VP of Investor Relations.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) announced that Chris Evans has been appointed Vice President, Global Strategy and Colleen Lubic has been appointed Vice President, Investor Relations. The appointments are effective immediately.

Evans has served as Axalta’s VP, Investor Relations since early 2022. Prior to joining the company, he led the Investor Relations function for Ecovyst and was Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy for Chemours. He also covered the U.S. chemical industry for more than four years as a sell-side equity analyst for Goldman Sachs. Evans began his career at ExxonMobil as a Senior Research Chemist leading a research and development laboratory. In his new role Evans leads Axalta’s Global Strategy and M&A efforts and reports directly to Tim Bowes, Axalta’s Chief Transformation Officer. Evans earned a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Rochester and a bachelor’s in chemistry from the Rochester Institute of Technology.

“Chris’s leadership in running Investor Relations at Axalta has been outstanding and his deep understanding of our business will be invaluable to his new role,” said Carl Anderson, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “We believe his move to lead global strategy should help accelerate the execution of Axalta’s 2026 A Plan that was launched during our recent Strategy Day.”

Lubic joined Axalta as Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis in April 2022. Prior to that, she served in several leadership roles at the Campbell Soup Company, including Divisional Lead, Supply Chain Finance as well as Vice President, Finance for Campbell Company of Canada and Senior Manager, Financial Planning & Analysis for Campbell Soup’s U.S. Beverage business. She began her career as an Auditor at Deloitte. In her new role Lubic serves as the primary liaison between Axalta, shareholders and the investment community, and reports to Anderson. She earned a bachelor’s in accountancy from Villanova University.

“Colleen has been a critical partner for the business as she has drawn on her finance, accounting and business advisory roles over the course of her career,” added Anderson. “Her extensive experience in finance coupled with strong communication skills make her an excellent fit for leading our Investor Relations function.”