CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / New York City Auto Recycler Could Be Fined Up to $497,000 for Pollution Violations

New York City Auto Recycler Could Be Fined Up to $497,000 for Pollution Violations

By Leave a Comment

Company failed to clean up oil spills and other chemicals.

New York Attorney General Letitia James and Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar announced a settlement securing full remediation and up to $497,000 in penalties against LSM Auto Parts & Recycling (LSM), BGN Real Estate, and two related companies for releasing dangerous automobile fluids and oil at a vehicle scrap yard in Jamaica, Queens.

LSM ignored critical regulations governing the proper disposal of toxic automobile waste and was responsible for significant amounts of oil spillage in the community, contaminating the groundwater and soil in an are. LSM

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey