New Vehicles Sales Down in June on Impact of CDK Cyberattack

Sales were down both month-over-month and year-over-year.

According to the National Automobile Dealers Association Market Beat report, new light-vehicle sales were down in June as the CDK Global cyberattack affected many dealers’ operations. Sales in June totaled a SAAR of 15.3 million units, down by 4.8% year over year and by 4% from May 2024.

The NADA believes that sales missed in June are likely to be recouped in July, so July 2024’s SAAR will see a boost compared with pre-cyberattack expectations. The impact to June’s sales caused quarterly sales to decline for the first time since third-quarter 2022. Sales

