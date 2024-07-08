New Vehicles Sales Down in June on Impact of CDK Cyberattack

Sales were down both month-over-month and year-over-year.
According to the National Automobile Dealers Association Market Beat report, new light-vehicle sales were down in June as the CDK Global cyberattack affected many dealers’ operations. Sales in June totaled a SAAR of 15.3 million units, down by 4.8% year over year and by 4% from May 2024.
The NADA believes that sales missed in June are likely to be recouped in July, so July 2024’s SAAR will see a boost compared with pre-cyberattack expectations. The impact to June’s sales caused quarterly sales to decline for the first time since third-quarter 2022. Sales
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.