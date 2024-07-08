CollisionWeek

Hertz Announces Executive Appointments

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ) announced several key appointments to its leadership team.

Hertz logoSandeep Dube will join Hertz as Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer on July 22, and Katherine Lee Martin, who currently serves as Hertz’s Interim General Counsel, will be appointed to Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary, effective immediately.

In addition, the following leaders are joining Hertz in July:

  • Henry Kuykendall as Executive Vice President, North America Operations;
  • Greg May as Executive Vice President, Fleet Management; and
  • Mike Moore as Executive Vice President, Technical Operations.

Each executive will report to Hertz Chief Executive Officer

