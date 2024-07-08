Classic Collision Acquires Repair Center in Key West, Florida

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisition of Cooper’s Paint & Body Shop in Key West, Fla.

Cooper’s Paint & Body Shop welcomed its first customers in 1952.

“Being a family-owned and operated shop, we have treated each client as a part of our family. We believe future customers will still experience the family atmosphere thanks to Classic’s “hands-on” approach,” stated Shane Arnold, former owner of Cooper’s Paint & Body Shop.

“We look forward to expanding our reach into the Keys by having Cooper’s Paint & Body Shop join our high-performing Florida market and becoming part of our Classic Family,” states