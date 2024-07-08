AASP/MA to Offer Motor Vehicle Damage Appraiser Licensing Course Starting This Fall

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Massachusetts (AASP/MA) announced they will begin offering a motor vehicle damage appraiser licensing course throughout the Commonwealth this fall.

On June 25, the Auto Damage Appraisers Licensing Board (ADALB) granted their approval to allow the association to use the course and its materials to prepare students for the Part-I and Part-II portions of the examination for motor vehicle damage appraiser.

“I am excited about the opportunity for AASP/MA to offer the auto damage appraisers course at locations across the state,” shares AASP/MA Executive Director Lucky Papageorg. “Course instructors from the collision repair industry