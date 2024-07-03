CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / SkillsUSA 2024 National Collision Repair, Automotive Refinish and Damage Appraisal Medalists Announced

SkillsUSA 2024 National Collision Repair, Automotive Refinish and Damage Appraisal Medalists Announced

By Leave a Comment

The medalists at the 2024 SkillsUSA National Championship Competition that took place last week in Atlanta, Ga. have been announced.

The winners of the Collision Repair Technology competition were:

High School

  • Gold: Elijah Stines – Unaka High School – Elizabethton, TN
  • Silver: Tyler Gillie – United Technologies Center – Bangor, ME
  • Bronze: Benjamin Kimbark – Frederick County Career & Tech Center – Frederick, MD

College

  • Gold: Jonathon Brunko – North Idaho College – Coeur D’Alene, ID
  • Silver: Mario Saenz – Aims Community College-Windsor – Greeley, CO
  • Bronze: Demetrio Foti – Salt Lake Community College – Salt Lake City, UT

The

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey