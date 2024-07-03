SkillsUSA 2024 National Collision Repair, Automotive Refinish and Damage Appraisal Medalists Announced

The medalists at the 2024 SkillsUSA National Championship Competition that took place last week in Atlanta, Ga. have been announced.

The winners of the Collision Repair Technology competition were:

High School

Gold: Elijah Stines – Unaka High School – Elizabethton, TN

Silver: Tyler Gillie – United Technologies Center – Bangor, ME

Bronze: Benjamin Kimbark – Frederick County Career & Tech Center – Frederick, MD

College

Gold: Jonathon Brunko – North Idaho College – Coeur D’Alene, ID

Silver: Mario Saenz – Aims Community College-Windsor – Greeley, CO

Bronze: Demetrio Foti – Salt Lake Community College – Salt Lake City, UT

