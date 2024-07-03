Marshall Doney Named Permanent CEO at AAA Northern California, Nevada & Utah

AAA Northern California, Nevada & Utah (AAA NCNU), which has over six million members in Northern California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Montana, Wyoming, and Alaska, announced that the board of directors has unanimously chosen Marshall L. Doney as the organization’s next President and CEO effective immediately.

“Marshall embodies unparalleled operational expertise, a visionary entrepreneurial spirit and a commitment to fostering innovative strategic partnerships that have benefited AAA throughout his career,” said Board Chair Wendy Paskin-Jordan. “His approach not only propels an organization forward, but also cultivates a culture of growth and