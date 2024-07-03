CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Marshall Doney Named Permanent CEO at AAA Northern California, Nevada & Utah

Marshall Doney Named Permanent CEO at AAA Northern California, Nevada & Utah

By Leave a Comment

AAA Northern California, Nevada & Utah (AAA NCNU), which has over six million members in Northern California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Montana, Wyoming, and Alaska, announced that the board of directors has unanimously chosen Marshall L. Doney as the organization’s next President and CEO effective immediately.

Marshall L. Doney has been named CEO at AAA NCNU.

“Marshall embodies unparalleled operational expertise, a visionary entrepreneurial spirit and a commitment to fostering innovative strategic partnerships that have benefited AAA throughout his career,” said Board Chair Wendy Paskin-Jordan. “His approach not only propels an organization forward, but also cultivates a culture of growth and

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey