OpenRoad Collision Expands Allard Collision in Arizona with Acquisition of 3 Repair Facilities

OpenRoad Collision announced the expansion of Allard Collision in the Phoenix metropolitan area. Allard added three new locations in the broader Phoenix market through the acquisition of Andy’s Collision, a two location MSO with locations in Glendale and North Phoenix, and Airpark Collision, a collision center in Scottsdale.

In total, Allard Collision now operates seven collision repair shop locations across the Phoenix metropolitan area.

“We are excited to welcome the Andy’s Collision and Airpark Collision team members to the OpenRoad Collision family. Phoenix is a core market for OpenRoad Collision, and this new partnership further strengthens our presence in the