Liz Stein Named VP Strategic Initiatives for North America at CCG

Certified Collision Group, Inc. (CCG) announced Liz Stein is joined the organization as Vice President, Strategic Initiatives for North America effective July 1. She brings more than 20 years of experience from Executive Management of collision repair networks, to most recently helping launch an electronic repair planning platform for the collision repair industry. Stein is currently serving as the President of the Women’s Industry Network whose goal is to elevate, attract, develop, and advance women in the collision repair industry. She is also the Co-Chair of the CIC OEM Industry Relations Committee.