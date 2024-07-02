Fix Network 2025 Global Conference April 27-May 1in Mexico

The Fix Network announced its Global Conference will take place from April 27 to May 1, 2025, at the luxurious Dreams Playa Mujeres Golf & Spa Resort in Mexico.

The event will bring together network franchisees, company leaders, valued sponsor partners, and special guests, for a unique blend of business and inspiration in a tropical paradise.

“Our Global Conference is a celebration of our shared achievements and future potential,” said Steve Leal, president and CEO of Fix Network. “It is an unparalleled opportunity for learning, networking and forging lasting partnerships that will drive our network forward. Our aim is to