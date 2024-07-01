CollisionWeek

UK’s Steer Automotive Group Acquires Gemini Accident Repair Centres 38 Locations

Steer Automotive Group announced the acquisition of Gemini Accident Repair Centres Limited, furthering its mission to provide unparalleled automotive repair services across the United Kingdom (UK). This acquisition includes all 38 sites of Gemini, expanding Steer’s footprint from Edinburgh to Cornwall

Founded in 2008 by Tim Hopkins, Gemini has grown from a single-site operation to a semi-national network.

Tim Hopkins, exiting CEO of Gemini, expressed his gratitude, “I would like to pass on my deepest gratitude to my incredible Gemini team for their unwavering hard work and loyalty. To our valued customers and insurers, thank you for your continuous support

